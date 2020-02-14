Joe’s proud to read aloud

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. made a special appearance at PS 316 in Ozone Park on Feb. 5 to mark World Read Aloud Day, a global celebration of literacy begun in 2009.

Addabbo was one of scores of well-known figures who read aloud at schools, libraries and other public spaces around the country to promote the value of books.

The state lawmaker read from a book called “What is a Narwhal?” to a 3-K class.

The answer: The Narwhal is the unicorn of the sea, a porpoise with a long tusk protruding from its forehead.

— Michael Shain