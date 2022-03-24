Looking for a new job, switching careers or own a business and need resources from city agencies? A community job fair and small business resource day in Woodhaven can help.
The event will take place on Tuesday, March 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Woodhaven Manor, located at 96-01 Jamaica Ave.
Employers from the aviation, hospitality and healthcare industries will be there.
Companies and agencies represented will include Balkan Sewer & Water Main Service, Red Eye Aviation Services, Russo’s On The Bay, NYC Parks Department, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Fidelis Care, the Greater Ridgewood Youth Council, FDNY, DSNY, the Transportation Security Administration, Watch Guard 24/7, Queens Community House, Commonpoint Queens, the NYPD and Cirrus Health.
There will be in-person interviews and it is advised to bring a resume and dress professionally. The event is hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the Woodhaven Business Improvement District, Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and is in partnership with NYC Small Business Services. Register at queenschamber.org/events.
