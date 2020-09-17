The devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on the airline industry has had an equally devastating effect on the redevelopment of John F. Kennedy International Airport — and, by extension, on a number of community benefit proposals that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has had to suspend with the near future of the entire airline industry in a state of flux.
The assessment was met with disappointment Monday night during a Zoom meeting of the JFK Airport Committee, which is made up of residents of Eastern and South Queens and western Nassau County.
“Aside from what we announced in October, the other items are on hold,” said Hersh Parekh of the Port Authority.
A science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, initiative with York College in Jamaica is moving forward as York is going to all online learning for now. Also moving forward is a council to help area businesses apply for and secure concessions at the airport. So too, Parekh said, is a second-chance employment program for job seekers who have had involvement with the criminal justice system.
He said projects begun before the COVID-19 shutdown, such as the $300 million expansion of American Airlines’ Terminal 8, are progressing. But deals for Terminals 1 and 6 were cut short, and will be re-evaluated as the airline industry continues to stagger forward with massive declines in passengers.
“These are two big projects that need to be reviewed and see if they are viable,” he said.
Other benefits that communities near the airport have been seeking, and whose reviews also are on hold are health studies, including those related to air quality and the noise under the flight paths.
Barbara Brown, president of the Eastern Queens Alliance and chairwoman of the JFK Committee, has been pushing for such studies for years, even before plans to rebuild the airport were announced. She once again asked the PA to use the break to consider changes when plans begin to move forward.
“Build it back better,” Brown said.
Parekh said along those lines the JFK planners are learning from the ongoing reconstruction of LaGuardia Airport, particularly for things like proper spacing for passengers, touchless technology and newer, safer protocols for cleaning and maintenance.
Gloria Boyce-Charles of the Eastern Queens Alliance said she would prefer the health studies be approved and moved forward.
“Putting people’s health in the back burner isn’t building back better,” she said.
In other business, Dan Mundy Jr. of Broad Channel got the support from his fellow committee members to draft a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration asking why planes departing JFK from Runway 31 Left — which sits adjacent to Jamaica Bay and launches planes over Howard Beach — cannot make the left turn over Riis Park rather than continue blasting Howard Beach and the Rockaways with jet engine noise. Mundy has sought the change for years.
“We’ve never really gotten an answer on that,” said Mundy, who also is an ardent environmentalist and a member of Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers.
