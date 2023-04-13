The season for spring cleaning is here and Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven will be getting some this coming weekend.
The Woodhaven Business Improvement District’s annual cleanup is taking place on Saturday, April 15 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
It will kick off in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 9217 Jamaica Ave. and will finish at Forest Parkway.
The cleanup is in partnership with the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, the city Department of Sanitation and Community Board 9.
To volunteer, email woodhavenbid@gmail.com.
The event last year followed the same route and the community helped powerwash, paint over graffiti, pick up trash and clean the sidewalks.
— Deirdre Bardolf
