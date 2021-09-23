The Woodhaven Business Improvement District and the city Department of Transportation are organizing an Open Streets event from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 along Jamaica Ave.
The strip will be closed to traffic from 85th Street to Woodhaven Boulevard for participants to enjoy live music, dancing, entertainment, kid activities, rides and arts.
“It’s intended to allow the businesses to sell their products — promote their products,” said the BID’s executive director, Raquel Olivares.
All businesses will have the opportunity to set up a booth in front of the shopfront.
The event is not to be confused with Woodhaven’s traditional street festival, which usually takes place in October. That event, which is hosted by the Greater Woodhaven Development Corp. is still up in the air, according to its president Stephen Esposito.
“It’s a possibility,” said Esposito.
But unlike the street fair, which brings in food trucks and businesses from outside the neighborhood, the Open Streets event will turn the spotlight on the shops within the commercial district.
