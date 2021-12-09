A tree now illuminates the corner of Jamaica Avenue and Forest Parkway thanks to the Woodhaven Business Improvement District.
The ceremony took place on Friday night, with the chorus from PS 97, upper right, singing Christmas carols and Santa arriving in a red Volkswagen covertible driven by Community Board 9 President Kenichi Wilson, above center, and escorted by the NYPD 102nd Precinct.
The Franklin K. Lane ROTC Color Guard performed and children were given balloon animals.
Among those who attended were Councilman Bob Holden, near right with Woodhaven BID President Raquel Olivares, Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s chief of staff Neil Giannelli and Project Woodhaven’s Ed Wendell.
— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.