Columbus Day celebrations returned to Howard Beach over the weekend with the Festival Italiano, which brought family fun, entertainment and, of course, food.
The Howard Beach Columbus Day Foundation teamed up with Councilwoman Joann Ariola, above right with Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, to bring back an event for the holiday after the annual parade went on a hiatus due to the pandemic.
The festival closed a portion of the southbound side of Cross Bay Boulevard between 158th and 159th avenues where businesses came out to support and partake.
“We really need to hold on to our values and our culture,” Ariola told the Chronicle. “There is a lot to celebrate this year.”
— Deirdre Bardolf
