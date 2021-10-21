In honor of Italian Heritage Month, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, fourth from left, last Thursday celebrated the contributions of Italian Americans.
The event at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center honored George Russo, right, a longtime Queens attorney and small business owner, as well as a member of Community Board 10 and member of the Queens Library Board of Trustees.
Russo commended Richards for “acknowledging the significant contributions Americans of Italian descent have made to our City and diverse county,” and said, “As a proud Italian American, I’m honored to be here to recognize our many achievements to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of our communities that make up this amazing borough.”
The celebration also honored Vincent Arcuri Jr., not pictured, Frances Scarantino, center right, Mark Boccia, next to Richards, Cesare Bieller, between the two, Dr. Florence Russo, third from left, and Joseph Sciame, second from left.
The event was co-sponsored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., third from right, and City Councilmembers Eric Ulrich, left, Paul Vallone, second from right, and Jim Gennaro, not pictured, as well the Italian Heritage and Culture Committee-NY.
