The Howard Beach Dads are up to their old tricks and treats again.
The admins of the neighborhood Facebook page will host the second annual Halloween home-decorating contest this year after they began it last year to bring some light during the pandemic.
Michael Giglio, a Hamilton Beach resident who has made a name for himself with his elaborate Halloween and Christmas decorations, has already put up a “The Walking Dead”-themed display, which will be open to visitors every night until Oct. 31.
To enter the competition, residents must register with the Howard Beach Dads page by emailing howardbeachdads@gmail.com. Prizes will be awarded to houses in several different categories.
The organizers are looking for sponsorships and donations to give to the contestants.
To ask a question or make an entry, the Dads ask neighbors to send an email with their display name and theme, address, contact number, expected completion date, display hours and note on whether their display will be child-friendly, PG-13 or adult advisory.
They encourage all neighbors to get involved.
“Remember everyone, it’s something free for the kids to enjoy, make memories that will last forever,” wrote PJ Marcel.
The page will release an official route list with all registered houses that will be updated daily.
