It’s Hurricanes time!

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:30 am

Say hey to the St. Helen bantam basketball team from Howard Beach, winners of this year’s Christmas tournament, sponsored by St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr in Ozone Park.

The Hurricanes won the championship game on New Year’s Day, beating the team from the Monastery School at Epic High School North in South Richmond Hill.

The players included Summer Grandchild, Madi Sassone, Julissa Sukhoo, Vivian Natividad, Maryann Corozzo, Sofia Marino, Devin Difilippo, Kimmy Piazza, Alyssa Longo, Ava Conter, Reagan Clemente and Mia Quintana.

The coaches are Rudy Conter and MaryAnn Kellen.

— Michael Shain

QueensChronicle.com

