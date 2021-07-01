A violent Islamophobe attacked two different couples in different sections of southern Queens on Sunday, insulting the Muslim faith while committing the assaults — and in one case fracturing a victim’s nose, according to the NYPD.
Police released video footage of the man they believe to be behind the attacks and are asking the public’s help in identifying him.
At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the perpetrator followed a 24-year-old woman in a hijab and a 31-year-old male companion at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in South Richmond Hill.
“Muhammad is a liar,” he said before punching the man in the back and grabbing and tugging on the woman’s head covering and punching her in the arm before fleeing, according to the police. Both the victims sustained pain and redness but refused medical attention.
An hour later on Inwood Street near Liberty and 105th avenues in Jamaica, the individual again followed two people, a 64-year-old man and 56-year-old woman, while making anti-Muslim comments. He then punched the woman multiple times in the face and head before running off, leaving her with small lacerations to the head and face and a broken nose. EMS responded and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
