Starting in one month, five students in a City University of New York institution have the opportunity to sign up to intern for either EmblemHealth or Mount Sinai as a part of the latter’s multi-year financial commitment to support and invest in future leaders.
The application process starts April 1 for the internship, which is a collaboration between Emblem, Mount Sinai and One Hundred Black Men of New York.
“EmblemHealth is focused on improving health equity,” EmblemHealth CEO Karen Ignagni said in a statement. “The key to achieving that objective is to ensure that the healthcare workforce reflects the people we serve. We are dedicated to caring for our next generation and that includes supporting their health and educational futures.”
A recipient, recommended by schools like the CUNY School of Medicine, will also receive $5,000 toward his or her bachelor’s degree starting next fall semester, along with ongoing mentorship and networking opportunities, according to an Emblem spokesman. Students will have a chance for consideration for full-time employment at Emblem or Mount Sinai too.
The paid opportunity is open to all CUNY students, said the spokesman via email. That would mean students attending York College in Jamaica, Queens College in Flushing, Queens Community College in Bayside and LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City will have a chance at the scholarship.
“One Hundred Black Men of New York is pleased to continue our partnership with EmblemHealth,” Executive Director Courtney Bennet said in a statement. “They have been supporters of those living in NYC communities for decades. This latest initiative with them and Mount Sinai will not only assist OHBM scholars with the financial burden of higher education, the mentoring and internships will also help launch meaningful careers.”
OHBM scholars will be positioned to make an immediate impact within their families and communities while stepping onto the path of financial security and future wealth building, added Bennet.
Dr. Dennis Charney and Dean Joel Ehrenkranz of the Icahn School of Medicine, both at Mount Sinai, said in a joint prepared statement that it was looking forward to supporting diverse students of different backgrounds in medicine, science and allied health professions.
Allied health encompasses health professionals who use scientific principles and evidence-based practices to diagnose, evaluate and treat patients who have acute or chronic disease. It also promotes disease prevention and wellness, according to the Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions, a nonprofit professional health association.
“We must provide a path and opportunities to individuals of various experiences and backgrounds to explore these careers, and we are very excited to partner with EmblemHealth and One Hundred Black Men of New York to support future health care leaders, scientists, and clinicians,” said Charney and Ehrenkranz. “We truly believe that our culture requires diverse voices, perspectives, and individuals who are driving change, challenging convention, and breaking down systemic structures. That is the only way we move medicine and science forward.”
Interested applicants can apply at ohbm.org.
The final five will be chosen by OHBM, Mount Sinai and Emblem.
