The National Park Service is continuing its efforts to develop a stewardship plan for the East and West Pond areas of the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge.
A West Pond Habitat and Viewshed Management open house will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at the refuge visitor center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will focus on public input regarding specific habitat and viewshed issues along the West Pond Loop Trail from Bench 1 to Bench 13 to support the development of a Stewardship Plan.
The West Pond Trail, west of Cross Bay Boulevard, has 13 benches along the way, comprising the majority of the path.
The viewshed refers to the total landscape visible from a certain point.
The Stewardship Plan aims to define the future of the area by identifying and developing strategies and management actions related to mowing, viewshed and habitat management, according to a press release from the Gateway National Recreation Area.
It will also identify management actions related to the protection of resources including freshwater ponds, bird and wildlife species, habitats, wetlands and soundscapes.
During the open house, NPS staff will be available for conversations related to these issues and how they can be addressed or evaluated in the broader efforts.
The public input process from the NPS began last year and 116 people contributed to it. A summary of the comments and next steps was then prepared.
The topics that received the most comments had to do with the installation of bird boxes and similar structures, the management of the park’s volunteer program, staffing levels at the refuge, vegetation and viewsheds, water control systems and general management, according to the summary.
The last formal plan for the East and West Pond area was completed in 1981 and much has changed since then, including climate change and sea level rise, investment in the refuge, habitats transforming and management policies evolving, the NPS explains on its website.
Questions and comments can be sent to Gateway_Feedback@nps.gov, or in writing. More information can be found at on the NPS website.
