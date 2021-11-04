An Ozone Park bar owner from Brooklyn has been indicted in the fatal hit-and-run of a Staten Island man.
On Sept. 22, 2019, Ramsaran Mahabeersingh, 57, allegedly left Cross Bay Sports Bar and hit 47-year-old Antonio Gonzalez of Staten Island near North Conduit Boulevard near Crescent Street in Cypress Hills just after 3 a.m.
Gonzalez was a married father of three who worked in maintenance in Manhattan. He died at the scene.
Mahabeersingh allegedly struck another car after hitting the victim.
According to the Brooklyn District Attorney, Mahabeersingh was later seen throwing away car paint and parts and the investigation revealed he had his windshield replaced and other body work done. Detectives allegedly found damage consistent with striking a person and found traces of the victim’s DNA.
Mahabeersingh’s charges include manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident, DWI and tampering with evidence.
He is due to return to court on Nov. 18 and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
