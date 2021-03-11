The newly founded Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club inducted 35 members in a ceremony at the Ozone Park Deshi Senior Center on Tuesday evening.
The creation of the club, whose members are from the aforementioned neighborhoods in addition to Cityline, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park, marks the first activation of a new fraternal organization in the area since 1958, according to Sam Esposito, who will be acting as its president.
“Our Lions Club will be predominantly geared toward senior services. We feel that our seniors are underrepresented in our community and we feel that they need more,” Esposito said during the ceremony.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards also joined the ceremony to honor three youth volunteers, Daniel Coffaro Hill, Sayed Hassan and Pratyai Dey, who have each worked countless hours running food drives and other community service events during the pandemic.
— Max Parrott
