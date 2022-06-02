The primary for state Assembly District 29 is around the corner and as incumbent Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) runs for another term after seven years in office, businessman Everly Brown, her challenger, says it’s time for a new perspective.
Hyndman says that she is running for re-election to build on the progress she has made representing Laurelton, Rosedale, St. Albans, Addisleigh Park, Hollis, Springfield Gardens and Jamaica in the lower chamber of the state Legislature.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, I have worked with community leaders, advocates and my colleagues to ensure that Southeast Queens receives what it deserves in terms of resources,” Hyndman said to the Queens Chronicle via email. “At the height of the pandemic, we had the first mega test sites at senior public housing facilities for our older adults and one of the first mega sites at York College.”
During the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyndman helped to establish a community fridge initiative to fight food insecurity by assisting local pantries, she worked with her team to provide personal protective equipment to thousands of constituents despite the dangers of the virus and she says she is committed to restoring the Empire State back to prepandemic norms.
Brown told the Chronicle via email that as a God-fearing man, father, homeowner and businessman, he has a stake in seeing the district prosper and succeed.
“As a homeowner, I understand the need to protect homeowners from foreclosures and the need to assist them with government funding to help get them out of losing their homes,” said Brown, who has a background as a foreclosure consultant. “As a businessman, I understand the need to help small businesses and create jobs with real livable wages. Thirdly, as a father, I understand the need to have good schools and safe neighborhoods and affordable childcare.”
Brown, who has run for various offices before, said he is running this time to make a change for his neighbors because he is tired of broken promises and status quo politicians who ask for votes but do nothing.
“This is why voters should vote for me over Hyndman,” said Brown.
Hyndman said that as a mom raising two daughters in Southeast Queens and as an advocate who has been fixing issues that she sees in the government from education disparities to healthcare inequities, she has taken action by introducing and passing laws to enhance the quality of life in her district.
The assemblywoman said that she has worked on bills that would require the city Department of Environmental Protection to conduct a human health impact study on Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports when it comes to asthma rates and air quality; increase fines for people responsible for trailers or semi-trailers parked or left unattended in residential neighborhoods; and create a course to establish career and technical high school diplomas to help youth interested in careers in trade.
“In addition to the legislative portfolio, I have been on the ground and in the trenches ... tackling constituent issues that range from getting people their unemployment benefits, to making sure they had SNAP, HEAP, and a range of other services that have been necessary to keep people solvent during and after the [coronavirus] crisis.”
Both candidates believe public safety is a major problem in the district. Hyndman also said there needs to be more adequate healthcare and services for the elderly and school-aged youths, whereas Brown pointed to the foreclosures and lack of job creation as the dilemmas that 29 faces.
“I plan to work with the governor, the mayor and businesses,” said Brown to address the problems in the district. He also wants to work with city and state agencies to stop illegal dumping, to remove abandoned vehicles and to build more affordable housing.
When it comes to public safety, Hyndman has worked with violence interrupters and stakeholders like 100 Suits, LifeCamp, the NYPD, entrepreneurs and faith-based organizations to meet troubled young people and guide them to an alternative path, according to the assemblywoman.
“We have instituted more out of school time programs, created linkages with community arts and cultural providers, and provided internships and jobs that give young people choices and options,” said Hyndman. “I have also worked closely with the Governor and the Mayor to establish and provide funding through the United Black Men of Queens to bolster and enhance the ability of smaller nonprofits to reach those who have had contact with the justice system and get them back on track.”
Hyndman also supported items in the state budget to provide more assistance, funding and programs to support families, seniors and youths via investments in public education and childcare funding as well as property tax rebate checks and utility bill assistance.
When it comes to healthcare she has also advocated for bonuses for frontline workers and higher wages for homecare workers.
When it comes to addressing illegal dumping, abandoned vehicles and the lack of affordable housing in her district, Hyndman says that she is willing to work with others, but has no problem being an agitator when necessary by calling out agencies when they are not being responsive to the community’s needs.
“We have to push the agencies responsible to be attuned to the things that we are seeing and experience,” she said. “We also have to all do our part and file the 311 reports and contact me and my colleagues’ offices to make us aware of trash and refuse, derelict vehicles and the like. Simultaneously, keeping our neighbors actively engaged has been a tremendous help and I am thankful for the partnership of civic leaders who participate with Operation Clean Up, where volunteers join together to keep major corridors like Merrick Blvd. clean and debris free.”
In this year’s state budget, she has also supported an increase in funding to the Office of Indigent Legal Services.
“Many of the providers that work with my office including Legal Hand, Queens Legal Services, Neighborhood Housing Services of Jamaica and others can use the additional dollars to provide counsel for those facing eviction and foreclosure,” she added.
Hyndman believes her track record and legislative accomplishments will bring voters out in her favor.
“There’s a lot to do, but I look forward to the challenge with the hope that the community will continue to give me the honor of serving them,” she said.
Brown says he is endorsed by the people, not special interests, and that is why voters should turn out for him.
“She will tell voters many good things that’s not true,” Brown said. “That’s why voters should vote for Everly Brown because I’ll bring the bacon home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.