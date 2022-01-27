More than 700 Covid tests were distributed throughout South Queens last weekend, thanks to efforts from Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Councilwoman Joann Ariola, seen above with Community Board 10 Chairperson Betty Braton outside of Food Emporium in Howard Beach.
They were also given out at CTown in Ozone Park.
On Saturday, Pheffer Amato joined the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol during the group’s weekly food distribution, top, and gave out over 300 kits.
— Deirdre Bardolf
