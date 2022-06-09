The Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association’s Great Woodhaven Yard Sale is back this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the first time since 2019. More than 40 homes have signed up to participate so far.
“The enthusiasm on the sell side is just as much as the enthusiasm on the buy side,” said Vance Barbour, events director for the block association.
He said that the sale extravaganza, which spans dozens of blocks from Park Lane South to Atlantic Avenue and even includes Richmond Hill, has drawn shoppers from out of state in the past.
One memorable patron was a man from Maspeth, said Barbour, who made two trips by bus to buy up treasures.
People in Richmond Hill and Ozone Park have asked to join, too, and Barbour said he will include those addresses on the group’s online list, which he will update until Saturday morning.
Barbour said the event, which began in 2013, was inspired by massive yard sales that take place in the Midwest, covering multiple states and hundreds of miles.
He said that there could be an opportunity to collaborate with other civic groups and expand the event in the future.
“The sellers say they normally would have a yard sale, but by having everyone do it at the same time, they see increased foot traffic and increased sales,” he said.
In the case that Saturday is rained out, the yard sale will take place on Sunday.
Email info@woodhaven-nyc.org to sign up and visit The Great Woodhaven Yard Sale on Facebook for more information and participating addresses.
