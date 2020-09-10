The Striving to Achieve and Reach Success Community Center is organizing a candlelight memorial ceremony for the victims of 9/11 at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Our Lady of Grace parking lot between 158th and 159th avenues.
The community will come together to remember the events of 9/11 through words and music.
Space is limited to 200 people, first-come, first-served. Participants can enter using the walkway near the school building. The parking lot will be closed to all vehicles.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own candle, flag or beverage. The event will also be streamed from the center’s Facebook.
