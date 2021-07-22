The Howard Beach Dads Facebook group will host a family handball tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 at Walter Ward Playground,159-15 88 St.
Teams of two can sign up for $40 each. The event, sponsored by Empanada on the Rise, will also include a basketball clinic and a free karate class for kids and arts and crafts.
It will raise money for NY Rim Rockaz, a summer youth program that teaches young children basketball.
Half of the money raised from empanadas sold at the event will go to Rim Rockaz. To register for the tournament, call (516) 614-9326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.