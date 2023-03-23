Since 2020, Gail Wetzel has been sharing rare historical photos to the nearly 4,500 members of the the Facebook group Ozone Park / Howard Beach & Beyond ... Now & Then. Now, she and other area history enthusiasts are launching an official society.
Wetzel has been printing and preserving hundreds of photos and the group plans to put them on display at the Howard Beach Motor Boat club. The group, which includes Frank Martin, Howard Sarter and Roger Gendron, is also raising money through a GoFundMe called the Howard Beach Historical Society.
“The goal is to put all of this wonderful history, pictures and articles into books so the community can enjoy them at shows and also have this history to pass on to future generations,” the fundraiser page states. “I, along with the others have no problem donating our time, but this will be a very expensive task with what we have planned to do to make this as successful as we would like,” Wetzel wrote.
Wetzel, who lives in Suffolk County now, grew up in Hamilton Beach and her husband grew up in Howard Beach. He was one of the brothers of Private First Class Walter J. Wetzel, who was killed in the Vietnam War and for whom a triangle in Howard Beach is named.
Wetzel said there is so much history of the area that people do not know, like the first settlers of the area, the fact that people used to live on the other side of the train tracks and about the beach club that was near Charles Park that people called a casino.
When the society eventually gets a display, there will be some never-before-seen gems, she said, pictures she will not share in the Facebook group. “I want people to come and actually read and see the story,” she said.
