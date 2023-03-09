The Rockwood Park Jewish Center hosted its annual Gala Purim Party on Monday at the synagogue and Kiddish Room in Howard Beach.
It was a well-attended and joyous event with over 85 revelers, as well as many new faces from the community, according to the president, Harold Rosenbaum. The event highlighted wild costumes, which is customary to the holiday that commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in the ancient Persian Empire.
There were contests, prizes and music. The 106th Precinct Community Affairs Unit provided security.
After Rabbi Shuie Samuels, center right with his family, read the Megillah, dinner was shared by all and included cold cuts, side dishes and the traditional holiday dessert hamantaschen, triangular-shaped pastries containing honey, prunes or poppy seeds.
The event was planned and put together by Samuels and his family along with Rosenbaum.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.