Despite beautification efforts near the Belt Parkway underpass on 156th Avenue in Howard Beach, one fowl problem remains: pigeon poop.
The birds nest under the bridge, which has become the focus of cleanups and home to a 9/11 memorial.
Resident Eddie Earl cleans the site most days. He helped put the issue on state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s (D-Howard Beach) radar, who then had the state Department of Transportation fix broken metal slats under the bridge to deter the nesters last week.
“Thankfully NYSDOT was able to come back and fix the damaged parts and that will hopefully remedy the situation,” Addabbo said in a statement. He will continue to monitor the area, he said, and consider wooden slats, which have worked in other places.
— Deirdre Bardolf
