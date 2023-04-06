The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach continues to support education by awarding its four annual scholarships to students living in the 11414 ZIP code.
The funds will benefit high school seniors who will be continuing their education at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2023.
The five $1,000 scholarships available are:
• the Paul Anthony Bono Scholarship, to be awarded to a student who will major in any field of study;
• the Stanley Merzon Scholarship, for which preference is given to a student who plans to major in journalism or mass media;
• the August Sirgiovanni Scholarship, for which preference is given to a student who plans to major in the sciences or mathematics;
• the Founder’s Scholarship, also to be awarded to a student who will major in any field of study; and
• the James Giustizia family scholarship, which will give preference to any field of study.
Anyone interested should visit the website howardbeachkiwanis.org.
All scholarship applications must be postmarked by May 31.
