The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach, above, held its 61st annual dinner dance last Sunday afternoon at Russo’s On The Bay.
The event honored two-time past President Saul Belsky, at left in top right photo, seen with Victor Rodriguez, center, lieutenant governor of the Queens Division, who received the Clement Vicari Award, and board member Joe DeMarco.
The community service award went to Joe Caruana, near right, president of the Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park and the Golden Age Club of Ozone Park, joined here by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Justice Augustus Agate.
— Deirdre Bardolf
