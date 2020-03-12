There comes a time in the life of every actor when she dreams of landing the lead in a popular theatrical role. For Lola Alexander Jaeger of Howard Beach that dream came true very early.
Later this month, the 9-year-old acting prodigy will star in “Annie Jr.,” produced by Sunshine Studios.
“She has such high hopes working in the performing arts,” said Lola’s mother, Lauren Jeager.
Lola has been dancing and singing since she was 5 years old.
“We couldn’t be more proud,” said Jeager.
The performance featuring a cast of 30 under the direction of DawnMarie Napolitano, will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, located at 158-20 101 St. in Howard Beach.
The show times are Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m.
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “Annie Jr.” is edited to be performed by youngsters in a shortened version. It is performed internationally every year by acting academies, programs, school and theater camps around the country.
Tickets to the show are sold online at sunshinestudiosanniejr.eventbrite.com. They are $10 for children and $15 for adults.
