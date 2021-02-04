Queens Borough President Donovan Richard recently announced that he will be offering a mobile Covid testing unit this weekend in the Russo’s On The Bay parking lot at the corner of 92nd Street and 162nd Avenue.
The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7.
The Covid positivity rate for the Howard Beach area was 10.81 percent as of Tuesday afternoon.
To find other testing sites across the borough and city, visit nyc.gov/covidtest. The area also has a testing site at the Aqueduct Race Track at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park.
