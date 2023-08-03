“The Feast” is returning to Howard Beach, running Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on the St. Helen Roman Catholic Church parish grounds, located at 157-10 83 St.
Attendees can expect carnival rides, games and delicious food, promising fun for the whole family.
The event is sponsored by the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park). Proceeds will be donated to St. Helen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.