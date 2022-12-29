The Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach communities are banding together for a family hit hard this holiday season.
Over the Christmas weekend, while many were celebrating, families across South Queens were dealing with the aftermath of Winter Storm Elliot and severe damage and flooding that came with it.
The Stewart family lost everything on the first floor of their home as well as their 7-year-old son’s Christmas gifts, according to the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association, which is helping to raise money for the family.
John Stewart, a firefighter with the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department, then lost his father the day after Christmas and, the next day, his father’s sister.
“[Stewart] is always there for our community in times of need and in times of joy, offering his assistance and talents,” the civic wrote in a Facebook post. “It’s time for us to be there for John and his family.”
The civic is taking Venmo donations at @HBL-civic. “Howard Beach Hero donation” should be written in the memo line.
— Deirdre Bardolf
