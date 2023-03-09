The St. Helen Hurricanes third-grade Catholic Youth Organization boys and girls basketball teams conquered the championships Sunday in Astoria. Both teams went undefeated at the tournament at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Academy.
Boys Coach Fabian Cortes, director of the kids’ basketball nonprofit New York Rim Rokaz, and his son, Assistant Coach Fabian Cortes Jr., saw their team finish with a 28-16 victory. The girls’ team, led by Coach Bryan Ortiz, his son Assistant Coach Isaac Ortiz and Gina Panteleone, finished with a 6-4 win.
“Both teams played their hearts out and brought it home to Howard Beach,” said mom Melissa Orlando-Romero.
The boys’ team is made up of Jayden Romero, Salvatore Cirone, Antonio Butera, Christian Gazza, Jace Joseph, Antonio LoFaso, Salvatore D’Apice and Lucas Vasquez. The girls team is Mena Basile, Elle Panteleone, Kaitlyn Ortiz, Ava Sinacori, Allison Prosser, Bessiana Pace, Vienna Pavis, Valentina Coppola, Sienna Trocchia and Alex Carrion.
— Deirdre Bardolf
