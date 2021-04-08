PS 97, The Forest Park School, celebrated a year of remote and blended education on March 17 with a festive St. Patrick’s Day reading.
The school community is learning in a way it never thought to be possible and truly rocking it, with Zoom and Google Meets. Everyone has learned how to use technology to bring the school together at all times of the day.
Teacher Bridget Bass, all in her green, and her first-grade class helped get everyone in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day by reading “How to Catch a Leprechaun” and sharing many fun activities that can be done to encourage reading at home.
All parents in attendance received St. Patrick’s Day trinkets to add to the festivities.
“It is said that everyone is Irish when celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!” the school said.
“Whether in person or remote, learning continues to be so much fun at 97!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.