NYPD Youth Officers Maygan Forssell, left, and Frederick Barth of Public Service Area 9, last week were alerted to a fire in the New York City Housing Authority’s Woodside Houses.
The officers assisted in removing a frantic resident from harm’s way. Forssell re-entered the building and emerged carrying a small child while awaiting the arrival of the FDNY.
PSA 9 serves public housing developments in Queens.
