Queens families who were displaced due to flooding from Hurricane Ida have been granted an extension to remain in the Radisson JFK Hotel instead of being forced to relocate to Brooklyn.
“Great news! After much advocacy, [the mayor and his Community Affair’s Unit] announced that the families impacted by Hurricane Ida who have been placed in temporary shelter at the Radisson JFK can remain there until February 28th,” said Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D-Elmhurst) in a tweet. “This brings a sense of security to families during the holidays,” she said.
The Mayor’s Office confirmed this.
Around Nov. 16th, homeowners were told by the Department of Housing Preservation and Development that they would be relocated to one of two hotels in Brooklyn, The City reported.
About 20 families were told they would have to leave by the 22nd and then were granted another five days. According to Gonzalez-Rojas’ office, the city informed them last week that they now have until the end of February.
—Deirdre Bardolf
