The state Senate has approved a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) to ensure persons with disabilities are allowed to have an essential support person present for the duration of their hospital stay.
“The right to accompany a patient into the hospital was denied for all family members, and tragically, thousands of patients suffered and passed away alone during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Addabbo said in a statement.
On March 27, 2020, Glendale residents John and Maria D’Amico took their adult, autistic son, Fred, to a Long Island hospital with a fever. After Fred was admitted to the hospital, the D’Amicos were not permitted to stay with their son. Four days later, the D’Amicos were told that their son had passed away leaving them devastated knowing Fred was unable to speak or advocate for himself.
Addabbo dedicated the bill to Fred’s memory.
While the bill has passed the Senate, it is still advancing in the Assembly, sponsored by Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park).
