Getting a jump on Easter and giving kids a fun day, the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic hosted its first Hop ’N’ Treat last Saturday. Children of all ages hopped from one end of Cross Bay Boulevard to the other picking up treats from various businesses and organizations along the way, in what the civic plans to make an annual event. On hand were all the local schools and the NYPD’s 106th Precinct.
Among the sights: Tony Modica strolling Cross Bay doing the pizza dance, above; the Norfo boys with Hunny Bunny, center; Youth Coordination Officers Sardone and Frazier with the NYPD Explorers and HBL Civic President Joann Ariola, top right; Avianna Abruzzino enjoying the beautiful day on the boulevard, near right; and members of the St. Helen Catholic Academy community, far right.
The HBL Civic has been hosting many community events over the past few months and has a lot more in store, incuding a similar event for the fall — Haunt ’N’ Treat. To keep up with the events, follow the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic on its Facebook page.
