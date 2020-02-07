Homeless man murdered

Three people were taken into custody after police discovered the body of a homeless man on the front porch of a boarded-up house in South Richmond Hill early Sunday morning.

The dead man was identified as Pawandeep Singh, 27, according to an NYPD media release.

Cops were summoned just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning by a 911 call to 94-54 Lefferts Blvd., where they found Singh unconscious outside the building with an apparent head wound.

Two men, ages 25 and 22, and a 17-year-old woman were taken into custody but were not immediately charged, according to the release.

— Michael Shain