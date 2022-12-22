Behind every great Christmas decorator is a woman wanting to shine a light on the great work they do.
Ahead of the holidays, Donna Trapasso, top center with daughter Gianna and husband Carl, and Celeste Napolitano, whose house is seen below them, called the Chronicle to highlight the cheer Carl Trapasso and Louis Napolitano bring to 88th Street and 91st Street, respectively, in Howard Beach. Theirs are among the many intricately adorned houses in the area, not to mention the dozens that sign up for the Howard Beach Dads competition.
But Trapasso and Napolitano don’t necessarily do it to compete.
“It’s the inner child in me,” said Trapasso, who commits a 14-hour day to the project each year and has been doing it for 20 years. “It’s just nice to see the expressions on people’s faces,” he said.
“Every year, we’re so excited to see what he’s added,” said his wife, who, along with their daughter, will give their seal of approval.
On 91st Street, Napolitano’s display includes mostly handmade decorations.
Add these to your list of houses to see and check out the Howard Beach Dads running list for more.
— Deirdre Bardolf
