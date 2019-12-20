Holiday cheer at NYFAC

It’s the busy season for friends and supporters of the New York Families for Autistic Children in Howard Beach.

First was the Christmas party for clients and staff of NYFAC at Russo’s On The Bay last Friday.

You-know-who and Mrs. Claus gave out toys and posed for pictures — like the one at top with Bianca Walsh, center.

Then, on Sunday, big-hearted bikers helped raise money for the facility at the sixth annual NYFAC Toy Run, sponsored by the NYFAC Foundation.

Rainy weather washed out the traditional motorcycle procession down Cross Bay Boulevard. But that didn’t stop the group from celebrating its fundraiser.

— Michael Shain