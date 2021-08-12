A judge sentenced the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Woodhaven Boulevard two summers ago to between three and half and 10 years in prison last week.
David Garcia, 29, of Ozone Park, pleaded guilty before Queens Supreme Court Justice Karen Gopee in May. Garcia killed Dunkin’ Donuts employee Sivananaintha Perumal on July 25, 2019 as he was crossing the street when the driver blew through a red light going over 90 mph, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Perumal, 56, who was known as Shiva, was on the way to his shift at Dunkin’ Donuts when he was struck. The impact killed him, and Garcia drove away from the scene, according to the DA.
“The defendant’s blatant disregard of the rules of the road resulted in a family’s tragic loss of a hardworking husband and father. The sentence imposed today by the court brings a measure of justice and punishes this defendant for his selfish choices while driving on the streets of Queens County,” wrote Katz in a press release.
— Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.