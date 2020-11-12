Police Officer Jason Maharaj, center, a hero who potentially saved the life of a convenience store worker in Ozone Park, was honored Saturday.
Two weeks ago, a disgruntled homeless man allegedly shot Mohmediyan Tarwala, a 26-year-old clerk at an Ozone Park smoke shop. He later died from his injuries.
Maharaj, off-duty, happened to be at the scene of the crime, where he intervened to wrestle the gunman down and disarm him before he could take a second victim’s life.
Dozens of people honored Maharaj’s bravery at the event outside the Deshi Senior Center, about a mile away from the store.
