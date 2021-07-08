The Howard Beach Civilian Observation Patrol is holding a used and new shoe drive.
The patrol is partnering with the Funds2orgs group, an organization that ships shoes that are collected in shoe drive fundraisers across North America to developing countries, particularly in Africa.
Funds2org reports that 70 percent of the global population uses reused shoes and clothing.
The organization then donates the shoes to a network of “micro-entrepreneurs” that refurbish and sell them.
In addition to providing an environmental benefit, the drive will also bestow some funding to the civilian patrol. In return for the shoes, Funds2orgs is able to donate a small sum of about 50 cents per shoe to the HBCOP, according Vice President of Community Affairs Jeremy Bucaria.
To participate, put donations in a bag and the patrol will come pick them up. The group can collect shoes until at least July 17. In order to schedule a pickup call HBCOP at 1 (888) 504-2267.
— Max Parrott
