The Howard Beach Civilian Observation Patrol is now fighting hunger in addition to crime.
The patrol is holding a food collection this holiday season.
It will accept food at several drop-off sites in the greater Howard Beach area through Dec. 19.
The group is collecting nonperishable food, water, juices, pasta, rice, canned vegetables, hot and cold cereal, powdered milk/Parmalat, canned fruits, snacks, canned soups and other canned foods.
All the food will be donated to The Ozone Park Pantry.
The drop-off sites include Key Food at 162-30 Cross Bay Blvd., Cross Bay Chemist at 157-02 Cross Bay Blvd., the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department at 102-33 Davenport Court, Bombshell Hair Boutique at 102-21 159 Road and Divino’s Pizzeria at 164-02 Cross Bay Blvd.
HBCOP will pick up donations from those unable to bring food donations to the collection sites.
To schedule a pickup, call (646) 241-6645.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.