Since returning to its beat, the Howard Beach Civilian Observation Patrol has realized the need for some extra funds if it is to fulfill its ambition of having a hands-on presence in the neighborhood.
Though the group has always accepted donations through its website, as a nonprofit outfit that often gets its funding straight out of the pockets of its own leader, Joe Thompson, it recently put out a call on Facebook to spread awareness of its needs.
“Our members will come up with the money. Somehow we will take from our own food money and our own things to keep this patrol going. But it’s a shame if we have to do that because we are all community members just like the people that we’re protecting,” Thompson told the Chronicle.
Howard Beach residents might know the HBCOP vehicles based on the amber lights that the members mount when they’re cruising around the neighborhood.
Thompson said that the main operational cost involves fueling the eight cars its member use. He said that since sometimes the patrol has about five to eight cars driving the neighborhood for about 40 to 50 miles per night, the cost really starts to add up. Thompson said that he’s buying at least a couple hundred dollars worth of gas cards per month to reimburse his members.
“The more patrols that we do, the more gas it is, the more wear and tear on the vehicles also,” Thompson said.
Other costs include general liability insurance for the organization, stationery supplies, equipment and uniforms.
The organization did have a bit of a windfall recently when it received a $500 check from Maspeth Federal Savings bank. Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol won a $2,000 grant from the bank with the stipulation that it had to pay a quarter of it forward.
Thompson said that he’s very grateful, but based on his plans for HBCOP, it’s not going to solve his fundraising needs.
In addition to starting bike patrols in the coming months, Thompson also said his dream is to buy a motor home to use as a mobile command unit, which he could use for medical purposes and as a hub when the group helps out with events like neighborhood cleanups.
