Howard Beach student Anthony Napolitano recently won a $10,000 college scholarship from the Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association.
Napolitano is a high school senior bound for Cooper Union. He is joined here by his mother, Nicole, left; his father, Michael; union President Harry Nespoli; and union delegate Patrick Quinn to receive the award.
The Sanitationmen’s scholarship matches a James R. Hoffa Memorial Scholarship that Napolitano received from the International Teamsters, also for $10,000.
— Max Parrott
