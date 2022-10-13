A Howard Beach man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an April 2019 attack that ended the career of a police officer who responded to a burglary in progress in Kew Gardens.
Andres Tabares, 40, of 89th Street, also will serve five years of supervised release at the end of his sentence, according to a statement last week from the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Tabares pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in August for striking Officer Anthony Spinella in the face with a crowbar as the officer chased him down.
He was sentenced by Queens Supreme Court Justice Daniel Lewis on Oct. 7.
Co-defendant Morales Moreira of 75th Street in Woodhaven was apprehended without incident and is awaiting trial. He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday, Oct. 12.
“This defendant caused severe and permanent damage to a police officer responding to an attempted burglary call,” Katz said. “Such brazen attacks will not stand in Queens County. The defendant, who pleaded guilty to the crime in August, has now been held accountable and sentenced by the Court.”
According to the charges, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, a 911 call was made from a man stating that he heard someone at his back door trying to break into his home.
Police responded to the 59th Avenue address and spotted Tabares and, allegedly, Moreira, who both fled the scene immediately in different directions, with officers giving chase.
Spinella pursued defendant Tabares on foot. As he caught up to him, grabbing his shirt, Tabares swung his arm around and hit Spinella in the face with the crowbar he was holding.
The blow inflicted serious head injuries, including permanent injury to the officer’s left eye. The attack left Spinella physically unable to perform his duties as a police officer.
Katz’s statement continued that at the time of Tabares’ arrest, he stated in sum and substance that “it was a mistake” and that he was just “trying to get away.”
