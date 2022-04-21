The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach continues to support education by awarding its four annual scholarships to students living in the 11414 ZIP code. The funds will benefit high school seniors who will be continuing their education at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2022.
The four $1,000 scholarships available are:
• The Paul Anthony Bono Scholarship, to be awarded to a student who will major in any field of study;
• The Stanley Merzon Scholarship, for which preference is given to a student who plans to major in journalism or mass media;
• The Founder’s Scholarship, also to be awarded to a student who will major in any field of study; and
• The August Sirgiovanni Scholarship, for which preference is given to a student who plans to major in the sciences or mathematics.
Anyone interested should contact Dino Bono by calling (646) 401-2805 or emailing hbkiwanisdino@outlook.com. Details are posted at howardbeachkiwanis.org.
All scholarship applications must be postmarked by May 31.
