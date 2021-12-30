The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach helped make the holidays brighter for 10 families last week.
They put together enough food to prepare 10 Christmas dinners, including fresh turkeys, hams and dry goods, with generous donations from CTown.
The meals went to the Howard Beach Assembly of God church where they were then donated to those in need.
Kiwanis board member Dino Bono, left, secretary Anthony Sama, CTown manager Rene, and board members Robert LoCascio, Joseph DeMarco and Steve Sirgiovanni all took part in the giving.
— Deirdre Bardolf
