Doreen DeCandia said she got the idea to add music to the revamped holiday light display on Cross Bay Boulevard from a Hallmark Channel movie.
That is exactly the feeling when driving down the thoroughfare as holiday tunes like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” pump through speakers on the southbound side of the road.
This year’s display is the biggest yet from the group Howard Beach Hope, DeCandia’s brainchild, which was formed to bring the holiday spirit to the boulevard.
DeCandia came together with Mary Griffith and Kelly Sinisgalli thanks to their fundraising efforts at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, which has since closed. In 2019, they brought the lights to Cross Bay as part of their Our Lady of Grace fundraising. Before that, the boulevard had not seen lights in more than 10 years.
Then, the Catholic school closed and the Covid pandemic hit and they were hesitant to ask for donations from businesses that were struggling, DeCandia said. Yet, they were still able to bring a few lights to the neighborhood.
This year, they decided it was time to go all out.
“We said, ‘You know what, this is it, this year we have to do it right,’” said DeCandia. So, they decked every block of Cross Bay from 156th to 165th avenues with two rows of three layers of draped LED lights adorned with snowflakes and bells, thanks to the company New York Christmas. They also received assistance from Angela Provvisiero.
“We wanted to build upon what we’ve done and add another touch to the festivities on Cross Bay and the feeling of the season,” Griffith said of the addition of music.
“Especially during this time of Covid, we felt that there was just so much darkness and so much despair so we really wanted to be a source of light and we wanted to bring some cheer,” she said.
And the community got behind Howard Beach Hope, too. The Queens Chamber of Commerce along with Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) gave a “generous” grant, DeCandia said, and the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach presented the group with a check at its meeting last Thursday.
Businesses and families from around the neighborhood donated as well, said DeCandia, even businesses not directly on Cross Bay. Signs thanking all the donors hang on a fence on the boulevard.
The decorations and music have brought love and laughter to the area, said DeCandia.
“I believe it has also brought business to our restaurants,” she added, noting that people can enjoy a slice of pizza at Gino’s or Bruno with the holiday tunes in the background.
Once fundraising events are safe to return to, the women plan for Howard Beach Hope to continue other beautification efforts throughout the community and expand with scholarship programs, helping those in need and more.
“We all love the community in which we live and we want to give back to the community,” said Griffith. “I have three young children and I want them to know that it is important to have service within your life and if that’s helping in your community, that’s fantastic.”
