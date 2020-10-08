Spooky times call for spooky lawns.
Some of the admins of the Howard Beach Dads Facebook page recently decided that in light of the toll the pandemic has taken on the neighborhood’s kids, they would encourage fellow residents to try and make Halloween extra special.
To bring some light to the fall holiday, the dads are hosting a home-decorating competition.
To enter the competition, residents must register with the Howard Beach Dads page. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places.
The contest also includes awards for best landscape, best window, best balcony, scariest and most child friendly.
“Remember the real winners are the kids. We want you to get as creative as possible with your home,” the admins wrote.
Prizes will be awarded for each category and will be announced closer to the date as the organizers are still working with local businesses for donations.
All entries must be emailed no later than Oct. 23 to howardbeachdads@gmail.com.
