The smell of fried dough and sugar filled the air as the annual “Feast” returned to Howard Beach last week on the St. Helen parish grounds, sponsored by the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association in partnership with Councilwoman Joann Ariola’s office.
Attendees played carnival games for prizes, had a blast on large-scale rides, dug into freshly prepared food, including sausage and peppers, hot dogs and Philly cheeesteaks, and enjoyed other standard carnival fare, from fried Oreos and zeppoles to fresh lemonades.
“It is so important for my children and all the children in the community to keep family fun and traditions going,” Phyllis Inserillo, the civic’s co-president, said in a press release. “This was something that I always looked forward to as a kid and I’m so happy to be able to make sure that our children can make those memories too.”
The group shared that the feast raised close to $34,000 for St. Helen Church, along with enough money to install a new September 11 memorial flagpole and dedication plaque at the site of the civic’s Survivor Tree.
— Kristen Guglielmo
